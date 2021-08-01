Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Given “Buy” Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Barrington Research currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

ZVO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zovio from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Northland Securities started coverage on Zovio in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZVO opened at $2.45 on Thursday. Zovio has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $7.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $69.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Zovio will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venator Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zovio by 3.9% in the first quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Zovio by 50.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 9,826 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Zovio during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Zovio during the first quarter worth about $3,193,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Zovio by 27.1% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 814,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 173,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

About Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

