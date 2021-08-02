-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.05). SailPoint Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $90.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on SAIL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SailPoint Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.07.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $893,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,571 shares in the company, valued at $45,657,795.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $97,832.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,270 shares of company stock worth $2,657,861. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, NZS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,006,000.

NYSE SAIL traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.09. The company had a trading volume of 19,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,256. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.71. SailPoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.88 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1,249.75 and a beta of 1.88.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

