-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Chico’s FAS reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%. The firm had revenue of $387.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.65 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 133,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,770,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,730 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHS stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Chico's FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

