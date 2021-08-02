$0.08 EPS Expected for General Electric (NYSE:GE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. General Electric reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. General Electric’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Shares of GE stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.72 billion, a PE ratio of -38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.27.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 13.9% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 8.3% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in General Electric by 7.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 239,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 16,569 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter worth about $217,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

