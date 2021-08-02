$0.22 EPS Expected for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.20. Rackspace Technology reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RXT. Raymond James raised Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

Shares of RXT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.82. 47,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and a PE ratio of -13.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.76. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In other news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,011. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $552,452.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 14,798 shares of company stock worth $274,954 and sold 71,318 shares worth $1,395,116. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth $676,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

