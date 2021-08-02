-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Sientra posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.62). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). Sientra had a negative net margin of 149.62% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%. The company had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.23 million.

SIEN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 price objective on shares of Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sientra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.13. 1,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,441. Sientra has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.54. The company has a market cap of $467.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.15.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

