$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to announce $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.27. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Napco Security Technologies.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.35 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.81. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,099. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.15 million, a PE ratio of 65.46 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 3,125 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 199,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,520,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 30,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $996,733.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,442,657.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,955 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,856. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Napco Security Technologies (NSSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.