-$0.31 EPS Expected for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.21). Puma Biotechnology reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 487.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $1.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Puma Biotechnology.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 318.22% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of PBYI stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.64. The stock had a trading volume of 17,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,276. Puma Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $47,134.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $147,149.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,149.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,550 shares of company stock valued at $228,367 over the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.