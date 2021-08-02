-$0.37 EPS Expected for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) to post ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Altisource Portfolio Solutions reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($2.06). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ ASPS traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.57. The stock had a trading volume of 326,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,046. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.79. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $151.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 843.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. 44.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

