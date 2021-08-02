-$0.38 EPS Expected for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will report earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Carvana reported earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, boosted their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.15.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.71, for a total transaction of $18,702,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,513.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 23,992 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.39, for a total transaction of $6,823,084.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,530.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,461,666 shares of company stock worth $428,137,365 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Carvana by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 209,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Carvana by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Carvana by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $337.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.42. Carvana has a 1 year low of $151.44 and a 1 year high of $344.32. The stock has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.66 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

