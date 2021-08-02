$0.42 EPS Expected for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.46. Upland Software reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Upland Software.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.17 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UPLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upland Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 52,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $2,192,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 10,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $413,850.06. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 238,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,802,266.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,622 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,281 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 13.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 167,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 19,606 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 122.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 77.8% in the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,167,000 after purchasing an additional 465,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 6.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Upland Software stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.24. 1,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,789. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $32.45 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Read More: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upland Software (UPLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.