$0.54 EPS Expected for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Envestnet reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Envestnet.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

ENV stock opened at $75.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $92.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 221.26 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Envestnet by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envestnet (ENV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.