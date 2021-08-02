$0.78 EPS Expected for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) will report $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty One analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.87. Workday reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.65.

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $234.40. 921,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,504. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.14 and a beta of 1.28. Workday has a twelve month low of $174.52 and a twelve month high of $282.77.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $1,248,727.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total transaction of $25,187,481.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,039 shares of company stock worth $31,158,013 over the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Workday by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

