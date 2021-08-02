$1.14 EPS Expected for Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) will post $1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vectrus’ earnings. Vectrus posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full-year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Vectrus in the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Vectrus in the second quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vectrus by 5,244.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 959,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after buying an additional 941,560 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vectrus in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vectrus by 39.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after buying an additional 55,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.29. 593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,607. The firm has a market cap of $530.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.26. Vectrus has a 12 month low of $36.83 and a 12 month high of $60.32.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

