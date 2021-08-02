$1.19 EPS Expected for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will report earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.59. Wayfair posted earnings of $3.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 62%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $6.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $10.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wayfair.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

W has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.66.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 1,500 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.89, for a total value of $454,335.00. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total value of $602,422.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,761 shares in the company, valued at $43,413,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,711 shares of company stock valued at $4,153,010. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 102.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Wayfair by 133.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair stock opened at $241.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 3.11. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $221.09 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $304.44.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wayfair (W)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.