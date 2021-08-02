$1.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to announce $1.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39 billion. Moody’s reported sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year sales of $5.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $5.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $6.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.55.

MCO opened at $376.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $384.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $358.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total transaction of $257,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,690,104 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $719,086,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $445,792,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,389,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,879,000 after purchasing an additional 705,790 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Moody’s by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,968,000 after purchasing an additional 561,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Moody’s by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,257,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,489,000 after purchasing an additional 344,695 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

