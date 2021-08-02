$1.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to post $1.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Watsco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.83 billion and the lowest is $1.76 billion. Watsco posted sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year sales of $6.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens raised Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.60.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $282.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Watsco has a 1 year low of $216.25 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $285.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,924,000 after purchasing an additional 236,583 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,994,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,084,000 after purchasing an additional 254,261 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 773,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,612,000 after purchasing an additional 28,167 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 645,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,910,000 after acquiring an additional 29,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 564,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

