$1.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will announce $1.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.87 billion. Williams-Sonoma posted sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year sales of $7.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.87 billion to $8.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Williams-Sonoma.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Argus lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.62.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total value of $4,654,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,434.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,607 shares of company stock worth $14,891,234 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSM traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.95. The stock had a trading volume of 23,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,899. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $81.76 and a 1-year high of $194.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.