$1.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) to announce $1.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.89 billion and the highest is $2.03 billion. Cushman & Wakefield posted sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full-year sales of $8.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $9.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion.

CWK has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.71.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 3,489,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $64,761,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 60,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $1,055,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,638,513 shares of company stock valued at $67,478,649. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWK opened at $18.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.91. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

