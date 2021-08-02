$102.26 Million in Sales Expected for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will report $102.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for EverQuote’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.92 million and the lowest is $101.97 million. EverQuote posted sales of $78.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full-year sales of $439.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $437.20 million to $441.95 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $525.19 million, with estimates ranging from $515.50 million to $550.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.42 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVER shares. Raymond James cut their price target on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on EverQuote in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

In other EverQuote news, CMO Craig Lister sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $83,903.30. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 48,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,546.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $27,028.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,075 shares of company stock worth $1,496,904. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in EverQuote by 67.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in EverQuote by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in EverQuote by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVER traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,738. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.76. EverQuote has a 1-year low of $27.94 and a 1-year high of $56.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.88 and a beta of 1.36.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

