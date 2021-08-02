11,000 Shares in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.05.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $46.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -576.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.54. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.18 and a 12-month high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $859,631.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,523.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $6,835,199.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,232.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,828,875 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

