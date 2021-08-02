11,800 Shares in WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of WISeKey International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of WISeKey International in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKEY opened at $6.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.38. The company has a market cap of $136.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.13. WISeKey International Holding AG has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of WISeKey International from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, IoT and mPKI.

