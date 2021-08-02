120,886 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 120,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,445,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,018,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,103,000 after purchasing an additional 45,596 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,076,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,762,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,024,000 after purchasing an additional 40,974 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,883,000 after purchasing an additional 206,785 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,402,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,594,000 after purchasing an additional 19,651 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $296.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,275. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.64. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.85 and a 12 month high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

