13,262 Shares in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,262 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KALV. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $21,036,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $939,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,989 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 289.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.14 on Monday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.87.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $541,989 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

KALV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. KalVista Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

