$15.21 Million in Sales Expected for Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to report sales of $15.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.03 million. Stellus Capital Investment reported sales of $13.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year sales of $61.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.07 million to $62.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $63.95 million, with estimates ranging from $61.60 million to $66.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 124.71% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.06 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.

Shares of NYSE:SCM traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.11. 708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,417. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $255.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.38. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is presently 95.58%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. 17.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

