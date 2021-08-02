1,612,103 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,612,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,666,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 2.2% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,926,320 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.90.

