16,370 Shares in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:MCADU) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:MCADU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 16,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCADU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $366,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS MCADU opened at $10.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.65. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $10.86.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

