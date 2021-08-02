16,370 Shares in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:MCADU) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:MCADU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCADU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $213,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $2,294,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $4,078,000.

OTCMKTS MCADU opened at $10.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $10.86.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

