187 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Purchased by Newton One Investments LLC

Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in 3M by 103,772.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,349,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,538 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,787,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,404,000 after purchasing an additional 867,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in 3M by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,871,641,000 after purchasing an additional 781,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus raised their target price on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

NYSE MMM traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $198.43. The stock had a trading volume of 38,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,352. The company has a market capitalization of $114.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. 3M has a 12-month low of $148.80 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.