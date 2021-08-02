$2.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to post sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Olin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.30 billion and the lowest is $2.00 billion. Olin reported sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year sales of $8.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.68 billion to $8.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $8.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OLN. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Olin from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Olin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.79.

In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $324,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,529.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,876,654 in the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OLN stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $47.03. 1,529,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,484. Olin has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.26%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

