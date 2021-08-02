$2.49 EPS Expected for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to report $2.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Assurant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.34. Assurant posted earnings per share of $2.75 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assurant will report full year earnings of $9.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $10.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Assurant.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Assurant stock opened at $157.81 on Monday. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $105.14 and a fifty-two week high of $163.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Assurant announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $1,240,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $6,478,318.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,360. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

