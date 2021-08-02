$2.57 Million in Sales Expected for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) will post sales of $2.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $10.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.68 million to $12.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $19.49 million, with estimates ranging from $13.01 million to $23.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRNS. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.11.

MRNS traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.04. The stock had a trading volume of 217,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,379. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.42. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,207,000 after acquiring an additional 646,547 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,273,000 after acquiring an additional 396,273 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,246,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 314,392 shares during the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,602,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 265.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 167,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

