$2.86 EPS Expected for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to post earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.09 and the lowest is $2.49. Constellation Brands posted earnings of $2.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year earnings of $10.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.76 to $10.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.09 to $12.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.43.

In related news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 59.8% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 111,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,376,000 after purchasing an additional 41,664 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $224.34 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.72. The stock has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

