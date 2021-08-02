20,114 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,129,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 3.7% of Pflug Koory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,429 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,806 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,571,000 after acquiring an additional 682,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $629,391,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $366.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $349.95. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $260.11 and a 1-year high of $368.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

