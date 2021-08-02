2,193 Shares in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Purchased by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 103,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after buying an additional 9,378 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 20.3% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,545,000. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

BX stock opened at $115.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $78.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $117.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.77%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,985,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total transaction of $4,039,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,753,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,657,868 shares of company stock valued at $231,700,372 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.