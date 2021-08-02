22,213 Shares in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hub Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3,516.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hub Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUBG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.45.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $66.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.18 and a 1-year high of $74.95.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

