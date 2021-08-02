23,000 Shares in Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Charah Solutions by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 15,838 shares during the last quarter. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHRA opened at $4.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $143.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. Charah Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $6.63.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 52.47% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $52.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Charah Solutions, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Charah Solutions news, major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $60,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 68,576 shares of company stock valued at $362,708 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

