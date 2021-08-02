28,300 Shares in Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Separately, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jianpu Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 13.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JT opened at $1.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.46. Jianpu Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

Jianpu Technology Inc engages in the operation of open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products. It provides users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to each user’s particular financial needs and credit profile. It also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve its target customers more effectively through online and mobile channels.

