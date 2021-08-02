$29.28 Million in Sales Expected for HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) to announce sales of $29.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.57 million. HEXO reported sales of $20.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HEXO will report full year sales of $101.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.12 million to $111.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $175.54 million, with estimates ranging from $134.49 million to $224.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HEXO.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $17.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 million. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 189.28%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HEXO shares. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Desjardins cut their price target on HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. HEXO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.47.

HEXO stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.98. 2,819,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,872,544. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $606.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.08. HEXO has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $11.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEXO. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in HEXO during the first quarter worth about $4,451,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in HEXO by 126.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,158,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after buying an additional 648,084 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in HEXO during the first quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. HRT Financial LP increased its position in HEXO by 734.6% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 178,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 156,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HEXO during the first quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

