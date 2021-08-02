2,900 Shares in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Bought by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at about $2,140,000. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 64.8% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 82,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after buying an additional 32,303 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 11.0% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 348,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,452,000 after buying an additional 34,619 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $294,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTFC opened at $71.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.31. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.28 and a fifty-two week high of $87.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 26.50%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTFC. Truist raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.78.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

