34,023 Shares in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,023 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $48,499,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 26.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,141,000 after purchasing an additional 583,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,063,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $750,637,000 after purchasing an additional 510,582 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,770,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,453,000 after purchasing an additional 346,910 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $10,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $48.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.71 and a 1 year high of $52.49.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards acquired 29,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,550.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 160,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,169,154.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $1,031,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 32,972 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,123 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FFIN. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

