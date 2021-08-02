341 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Bought by Newton One Investments LLC

Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DD. Boston Partners grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,155,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,025,000 after acquiring an additional 183,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $624,333,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,264,000 after purchasing an additional 897,908 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,724,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,463,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.88.

Shares of DD traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.52. 37,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,920,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.24. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The company has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.51.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

