36,091 Shares in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 415,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $17.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.43. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.05.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKT shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

