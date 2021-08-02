36,254 Shares in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Acquired by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ocugen by 53.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,422,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,238,000 after buying an additional 1,196,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ocugen by 34.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after buying an additional 418,757 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in Ocugen by 4,917.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 570,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 559,479 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Ocugen during the first quarter worth approximately $2,745,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Ocugen by 17.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 359,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 53,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

OCGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Ocugen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Roth Capital downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Ocugen in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Shares of OCGN stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.87. 142,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,144,492. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 4.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60. Ocugen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a current ratio of 12.00.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.54). Sell-side analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Uday Kompella sold 7,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $63,424.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 557,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,920,369.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manish Potti sold 68,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $604,119.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,220 shares of company stock worth $2,003,372. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

