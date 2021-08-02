36,273 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Acquired by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,273 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.30 per share, with a total value of $59,977.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,977.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and sold 212,256 shares valued at $9,479,032. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning stock opened at $41.86 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.43.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.