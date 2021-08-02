$377.60 Million in Sales Expected for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to post $377.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $377.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $377.90 million. Churchill Downs reported sales of $337.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. Macquarie initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.83.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total transaction of $614,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 72.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $185.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $134.63 and a 12-month high of $258.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.33.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

