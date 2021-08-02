3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises approximately 2.3% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $198.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,352. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. 3M has a 52-week low of $148.80 and a 52-week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. 3M’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

