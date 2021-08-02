$44.43 Million in Sales Expected for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will post sales of $44.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Repay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.90 million. Repay reported sales of $36.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year sales of $216.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $213.60 million to $219.35 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $281.95 million, with estimates ranging from $276.90 million to $287.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on RPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

In other Repay news, CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $95,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 178,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $631,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock worth $777,039 in the last ninety days. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the 1st quarter valued at $1,099,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Repay by 2.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Untitled Investments LP grew its position in Repay by 7.8% in the first quarter. Untitled Investments LP now owns 1,121,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,332,000 after acquiring an additional 80,775 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Repay by 26.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Repay by 32.9% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,017,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,319,000 after acquiring an additional 994,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

RPAY stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.91. 724,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,610. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Repay has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.16.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

