4,497 Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Pool by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Pool by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.14.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,655.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $1,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,105 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,157. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

POOL stock opened at $477.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.10. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $285.92 and a 12-month high of $484.42.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

