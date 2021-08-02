$5.65 EPS Expected for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to announce earnings of $5.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.44. SVB Financial Group posted earnings of $8.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year earnings of $31.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.46 to $34.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $28.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.64 to $39.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SIVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.30.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total value of $9,491,663.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 25,675 shares valued at $14,940,228. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

SIVB stock opened at $549.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.53. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $220.33 and a 52 week high of $608.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $567.90. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

